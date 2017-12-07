BISPA in London

The Building and Industrial Services Pipework Academy (BISPA) is a collaboration between the School of Architecture, Building and Civil Engineering, Loughborough University and Tata Steel and its Tubes business.

Established to raise awareness of Building Information Modelling (BIM) and pipework-related issues and innovations, we provide CIBSE accredited training courses for designers, specifiers and building services installers.

BISPA is undertaking a number of cost-effective energy saving initiatives comparing the performance of various HVAC pipes, identifying best commissioning practice and developing digital tools for the efficient design and installation of pipework systems. Our experts can also conduct specification reviews to ensure the correct pipework specifications are in place to guarantee the success of your projects.

BISPA is pleased to be supporting the BSEE Building Services Forum, at the Building Center in London. We will be running a number of free CPD taster events at the Building Center on the 8th and 9th Feb18.

Contact us to register your interest in one of our free BIM or corrosion CPD’s, or to learn more about BISPA and how we are supporting the building services industry in order to improve awareness and promote knowledge transfer.

www.bispa.org