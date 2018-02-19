BEST ON ENERGY FOR EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR APPLICATIONS

Rinnai’s Infinity range of A-rated continuous flow gas fired water heaters which includes models specifically designed for domestic/light commercial use guarantees the highest efficiencies and lowest running costs at consistent temperatures 24/7 compared with any method of hot water delivery.

The Rinnai Infinity range of continuous flow – sometimes referred to as ‘tankless’ – water heating units are being specified more and more often for domestic properties, cafes, pubs, restaurants, offices, shops, hairdressers, commercial units, caravan parks and leisure facilities as installers and end users become aware of their energy saving benefits.

The reason for the increase in uptake is that continuous flow heater systems are proven to be more energy efficient than storage systems and as such are increasingly becoming the experts’ preferred method of hot water provision. The word is out that the Rinnai units easily cater for projects that need high volumes of water at intermittent times of day delivered at accurate temperatures to ensure user comfort and safety. They are also easy to operate and simple to install and maintain.

Rinnai’s comprehensive range of Infinity water heating systems delivers a choice of units for a wide range of applications. For more information visit www.rinnaiuk.com