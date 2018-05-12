BESA Conference will enter ‘uncharted waters’

The second annual Building Engineering Services Association Conference will shine a spotlight on much needed payment reform; the likely economic impact of Brexit; and the massive technical implications of the Grenfell review.

‘Engineering the Future’, which takes place at the Park Plaza Victoria hotel in London on November 1, will focus on how building engineering firms can win profitable work and deliver high quality projects against a seriously disrupted economic and regulatory backdrop – and in the face of major cash flow challenges.

A wide range of expert speakers and political commentators will help delegates focus on the actions companies, of all sizes, should be taking to build resilience into their businesses. The BESA conference will challenge contractors to consider whether they are ready for the likely upheaval caused by radical changes to the Building Regulations; a shifting financial situation that could disrupt construction markets; and the impact of political decisions taken both here and abroad.

“The ability to demonstrate competence and compliance is even more important when the market enters uncharted waters – as it will do next year,” said BESA chief executive David Frise. “Therefore, our conference will focus heavily on technical excellence with guidance on how firms can develop the range of skills they need to compete and thrive.”

There will be specific technical sessions dedicated to key market areas including fire safety; ventilation hygiene; refrigeration and air conditioning; air quality; and digital construction. The BESA Conference will also have detailed sessions on late payment, project finance and legal matters – alongside the very latest updates on apprenticeships, skills and recruitment.

The expanding healthcare and residential sectors will be examined in some detail as will wider issues like diversity and mental health. There will also be ‘meet the buyer’ sessions with key clients and specifiers.

More details of speakers and topics will be released in due course, but early bird delegate packages and exhibition areas can be reserved now by visiting: www.thebesaconference.com