BEMS Support Engineer Opportunity

Wholesale – Energy Solutions

London/South England

£30,000 – £45,000 plus benefits

Depending on skills and experience

At SSE we believe in making a difference. Our job is to provide the energy people need in a reliable and sustainable way. That’s why we’ve invested over £1 billion in UK infrastructure in the past year alone, paid £1 billion in taxes since 2011, employ over 19,000 people, and we’re ranked the largest FTSE 100 company from revenues derived solely in the UK and Ireland.

You will work as a BEMS Support Engineer in our Energy Solutions business – SSE’s energy optimisation division – helping businesses achieve reductions in their buildings’ energy consumption through the maintenance and optimisation of their Building Management Systems.

Responding to customer service calls, whether they be emergency or scheduled, on site or remotely you’ll carry out full checks, analyse and diagnose problems through testing system components, allowing you to discuss the best course of action with your customers. You’ll be confident in identifying actions/equipment required and providing timescales around the resolution and highlighting any potential improvement or upgrade opportunities.

There’s some paperwork involved as your customers will expect to receive written service reports; and your line manager will require timesheets and other necessary weekly information (like expenses) which must be delivered in a timely manner. Excellent communication skills are essential to maintain a collaborative working environment with all stakeholders including customer and external service providers. It is expected you’ll display a professional manner and a dedication to meeting customer expectations, including delivering technical support, coaching and direction. You’ll be working in an ever changing environment and as such will be adaptable and flexible as there is a requirement to take part in a 24 hour on-call rota.

The successful candidate will be highly experienced in at least one but preferably two or more of the following building control systems; Trend, Siemens, Johnson Controls, Tridium or Cylon.

In return, we can offer you a competitive salary package in a position which has excellent routes for career progression within the SSE Group. You will also enjoy an excellent pension, generous leave entitlement, and a car or cash allowance reflective of the role. Expenses are paid weekly, and you will benefit from additional on call rota payments.

Successful candidates will be subject to the Company’s verification and vetting process. This includes a basic criminal record check.

Applications close: 7 September 2018

