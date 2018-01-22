BE RELAXED ABOUT BUILDING SERVICES DESIGN

Much of the complexity of designing, installing and maintaining central heating in multi-occupancy low-rise buildings can potentially now be eliminated.

Innovative developments at Gilberts have created a room-by-room solution that combines appropriate ventilation with heat boost.

The concept means that in effect, there is no need to provide radiators in the rooms in which the new option is fitted. Further, because the solution is fitted at ceiling height, it liberates interior design and optimises use of floor space.

The solution focuses around Gilberts’ unique Mistrale Fusion (MFS) unit with an integrated LPHW coil. Just 2 x standard MFS128 (one at either end of the room), or 1 x MFS256, will ventilate, and, warm, a standard 32 pupil-classroom to all Regulatory requirements re air quality.

“The energy cost of running the unit for morning warm-up has been calculated at just £2.19/annum/room(*),” says Gilberts Technical Director Roy Jones. “And there’s all the initial capital savings attained from the purchase and installation of a central heating system, with all the radiators, ductwork, thermostats. MFS heat coil delivers a win-win strategy.”

The stand-alone unit is installed as normal through the building façade. The core MFS appliance provides natural ventilation and uniquely blends the incoming fresh air with the warmth from the exhaust air without the need for a heat exchanger. With the LPHW coil option, for morning warm-up, the coil is energized and the fan runs on full speed for approximately 20 minutes (depending on night set-back temperatures and flow temperatures) to provide an even heat distribution across the room before occupancy. The integral fan ensures maximum air blending and avoids any stratification. Utilising the MFS with an integral heat exchanger provides significant cost savings, by removing the need for any radiators in the classroom. Furthermore, as the heat is supplied at high level, the risk of possible low surface temperature (LST) issues are also eliminated.

MFS ensures an even distribution of airflow, with control over temperature and CO 2 levels within, and maintenance of a comfortable internal environment for occupants. attains air leakage better than legislative requirements- 5m3/HR/m2, and a U value of 1W/m2/°C. It is recognised as being fully compliant with Environmental Funding Agency, Facilities Output Specification and BB101 requirements for school ventilation.

MFS is just part of Gilberts’ diverse range of ventilation systems, grilles, louvres and diffusers which, coupled with its in-house expertise, have established it as the leading independent supplier of air movement solutions in the UK.

Family-owned, Gilberts has over 55 years’ pedigree in developing and manufacturing innovative air movement solutions. It is unique in the sector in its ability to design, engineer and supply its products with all processes undertaken in-house at its 85,000ft2 head office and manufacturing facility in Blackpool.