BCIA announces new training courses – plus more news in brief

BCIA announces new training courses for 2018

The Building Controls Industry Association (BCIA) has announced the release dates for the new and improved building control training courses for 2018. The new courses offer building controls professionals an opportunity to develop their skills and gain valuable knowledge of the latest technology. For course details and to book, email hayley@keystonecomms.co.uk

REL completes electrical project at £35m mixed-use scheme

REL Electrical has completed a £1.5m electrical contract at a new £35m mixed used scheme in London. Designed by Sheppard Robson and built by Bouygues UK for developer Linkcity, the Ebury Centre combines educational facilities and a 10-storey residential development on a site next to Ebury Bridge. REL has completed the installation of electrical services at the new 5,200 sq m University Technical College (UTC).

Top award for SHARC and Scottish Water Horizons

SHARC Energy Systems, in partnership with Scottish Water Horizons, have won the innovation award at the Scottish Green Energy Awards 2017 for their groundbreaking project at Borders College, Galashiels. SHARC’s heat recovery system intercepts wastewater from the adjacent town sewer operated by Scottish Water. It supplies the college campus with the majority of its annual heating and hot water demand, saving 150 tonnes of carbon a year.

10 million heat pumps – what’s next?

December 6, 2017 saw the 10 millionth heat pump installed somewhere in Europe, according to figures from the European Heat Pump Association (EHPA). The share of heat pumps still remains modest in Europe but is growing at an increasing speed, the EHPA says. Thomas Nowak, Secretary General, said: “The new energy system will require further integration of technologies and sectors and we need policy-makers to facilitate this change.”