Baxi Heating strengthens sales teams

Wokingham-based Baxi Heating has made a series of appointments across its UK & Ireland sales teams to enhance its service offering to key commercial customers.

Baxi Heating is a residential and commercial heating and hot water manufacturer, and consists of Baxi, Potterton, Baxi Potterton Myson, Heatrae Sadia, Megaflo Andrews Water Heaters, Potterton Commercial and Remeha.

Neville Small, former Sales Director for Potterton Commercial, becomes Business Development Director across all of Baxi Heating’s commercial brands while Steven Evans has joined as National Sales Manager for Potterton Commercial.

Neville Small comments: “Building strong relationships with customers is central to our success, so I am delighted that my new role allows me to focus on ways we can assist all our clients with driving their businesses forward. I am looking forward to working with our team of talented technical sales, account management and product development specialists to help boost our service offering for contractors, merchants and end-users.

“I would like to welcome Steven to the team and I am confident his extensive experience of the gas industry will allow him to further develop our offering in this area.”

Another appointment is Mike Parsons, Head of Product Management – Commercial, who will ensure Baxi Heating continues to offer high-quality products for commercial and light commercial applications. Parsons has 30 years’ experience in global manufacturing and distribution businesses within the automotive, chemicals and building materials sectors.

Pictured: L-R: Neville Small is the new Business Development Director across all Baxi Heating commercial brands. Steve Evans becomes National Sales Manager for Potterton Commercial.