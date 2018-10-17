Bathroom solutions manufacturer offers BIM insight and product demos at London Build 2018

Bathroom solutions manufacturer, Armitage Shanks, is showcasing its washroom ceramics and brassware for the commercial sector on stand E63 at this year’s London Build.

As well as live product demonstrations, Ana Martin-Alvarez, European BIM Manager, Ideal Standard, will also be hosting a session on how specifiers can best make use of BIM, outlining the current benefits of the process and its future implications.

Visitors will be treated to VR experiences as well as the opportunity to get hands-on with Armitage Shanks’ commercial products. The company’s Leadenhall basins (see picture), styled to reflect the London landmark’s shape to appeal to high-end commercial specifiers, will be on display. In addition, Armitage Shanks’ Sensorflow 21 brassware range, will be installed in combination with the basins, giving visitors the chance to see what the products look like in-situ.

Nathan Sanicharane, Sector Marketing Manager at Armitage Shanks, explains: “Our ranges are made up of high-end ceramics and brassware for the modern washroom, and we’re developing our collection to ensure it evolves in line with the needs of end-users, facilities managers and architects. All our solutions, as well as our commercial products in the pipeline, are designed to be water efficient and with hygiene in mind.

“We also pride ourselves on our impressive collection of BIM objects which utilise real world data, authored to NBS standards. We believe digital technologies like BIM and also virtual reality are becoming vital tools for specifiers and architects in choosing the best products and solutions, and we’ll be exploring this at London Build.”

Ideal Standard, Armitage Shanks’ parent company, currently has the largest offering of bathroom BIM models in the market which are all available to download from the company’s website.

London Build 2018 will be taking place at Olympia London from 23-24th October.