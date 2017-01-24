Banyards receive Level 2 BIM certification from British Standards Institution (BSI)

Banyards, the building services consulting engineers, has achieved formal certification for BIM (Building Information Modelling) Level 2 for Construction and Design. The assessment involves the ability of the team as well as the quality of the systems and processes that support the application of BIM.

As one of the first consultants to have been formally assessed, Banyards are among a select group of construction professionals to gain certification.

Howard Kerr, Chief Executive of the BSI, commented: “It was a pleasure to welcome Banyards to our premises recently where they were presented with a certificate for BIM verification. This achievement is testament to the processes and systems Banyard Consultants have embedded to demonstrate their capability of using BIM in the design and construction of projects. Gaining this verification will ensure that they are well positioned in delivering services to the construction sector using BIM.”

Ian Fordham, Banyards’ Technical Director, said: “We’re very pleased to receive this certification. Back in 2011, the Government determined that all public funded construction work must be undertaken using BIM to Level 2 by 2016 to help them to reduce the cost of construction by 20%. We see the BIM approach will increasingly be employed in the private sector as the industry cost benefits become clear.”

Managing Director, Nick Till, added: “We have already started our journey to deliver Level 3 BIM and with the full range of services Banyards are able to offer we are looking for like-minded industry partners to team up with to stay at the forefront of this exciting time for the construction industry.”