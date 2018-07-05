Bannatyne Health Club Installs High Efficiency Toshiba

Heat Recovery VRF System in Major Refurbishment

LEATHERHEAD, United Kingdom, 1 June, 2018 – The Bannatyne Health Club and Spa in Peterborough has been equipped with a state-of-the-art Toshiba heat recovery air conditioning system as part of a major refurbishment.

The Toshiba variable refrigerant flow (VRF) system is now providing high-performance, energy-efficient cooling and heating for the club’s gym, exercise studios, treatment rooms, salon, offices, reception and bar area. Toshiba Air Conditioning UK is a part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

The installation, carried out by Toshiba T7 Warranty Partner Ventec Services Ltd, includes a combination of eight Toshiba 3-pipe SHRMe VRF and 2-pipe SMMSe VRF condensing units, linked to four-way cassettes and wall-mounted indoor units, together with a Toshiba touch screen controller. To minimise disruption to club members, the installer worked on the project out of hours, with equipment deliveries scheduled accordingly.

Steve Hancock, Bannatyne Group’s Technical Services Director, said: “Providing a comfortable environment for our members and staff is vital to our mission. Energy efficiency is also very important. We value the reliability and efficiency of Toshiba equipment, and the support they provide at every stage of the design and installation process.”

Key requirements of the client and consultant, Services Design Associates Limited, were a high quality, reliable and energy efficient system. Toshiba application staff supported the consultant through the design stage, while Toshiba distributor Cool Designs Limited supported the installer on site.

The Toshiba system won the project due to its excellent energy efficiency, which delivers lower running costs, and its ability to provide continuous heating during defrost, resulting in greater comfort for customers and staff. In addition, the client, consultant and installer highly valued Toshiba’s seven-year T7 warranty with enhanced labour allowance.

The company’s recently introduced RBC-TBPTS Smart Touch Controller, developed for the UK by TCUK, was specified due to its compatibility with Toshiba SHRMe and SMMSe systems used in the project, and its energy monitoring capabilities. The controller is based on a web browser interface, and provides air conditioning status, unit enable and disable, time and alarm management control and fault indication.

As a result of the successful completion of the Peterborough project, Bannatyne Group – which is a Toshiba Premier Account customer – has placed further orders for Toshiba air conditioning for installation at other health club and spa sites.

For more information about Toshiba’s VRF systems, visit http://www.toshiba-aircon.co.uk