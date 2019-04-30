Awards celebrating young engineering talent and those who champion them open for entries

The CIBSE Young Engineers Awards 2019 are now open for entries. The awards, which comprise the Employer of the Year and CIBSE ASHRAE Group Graduate of the Year, celebrate the best young talent in the industry, together with the employers who support, mentor and develop them.

The Employer Award has three categories for small, medium and large employers, together with an overall winner. Employers are asked to demonstrate how they place young engineers at the centre of their business and invest in their career progression.

The judges will look for evidence of innovative methods of engaging and motivating young engineers and encouraging them to fulfil their potential.

Elementa Consulting were the overall Employer of the Year winners in 2018, impressing the judges with their training schedule for new employees, personal training allowances and overall support and enhancement of young engineers and their skills.

The CIBSE ASHRAE Group Graduate Award is in its 24th year and has long been the most sought- after accolade for young building services engineers. Finalists are challenged to show off their presentation skills on a given topic in front of a panel of industry judges.

This year’s winner will enjoy a fully paid for trip to the ASHRAE Winter Meeting in Orlando, Florida, next February.

Two runners-up will receive generous cash bursaries from the Rumford Club and every other finalist will receive £100 from the Manly Trust.

2018 Graduate of the Year, Reanna Taylor (nee Evans), said of winning: ‘It’s the one accolade of my career I will never forget; the opportunities the award has already presented are invaluable, and I look forward to having more opportunities throughout the year.’

Any engineer who has graduated in a building services-related field, either under or post-graduate, in the past two years is eligible to take part.

The CIBSE Young Engineers Awards 2019 will take place on Thursday 10th October at the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) in London. They are delivered in partnership with CIBSE Patrons and organised by the CIBSE ASHRAE Group in conjunction with the CIBSE Young Engineers’ Network (YEN).

These critical to the future of the sector Awards are possible thanks to our dedicated sponsors and partners. We would like to thank Andrews Water Heaters, Kingspan Industrial Insulation, Swegon Air Management and Tamlite Lighting for sponsoring the 2019 Awards.

Full details: www.cibse.org/yea