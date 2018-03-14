Auxiliary relay isolate switch from ESP

The latest addition to ESP’s MAGfire range of fire protection products is an auxiliary relay isolate switch, which is designed for the remote isolation of external ancillary equipment such as roller shutter doors, fire doors and communication diallers.

Suitable for mains switching up to 8 amps, the isolation switch provides a safe and secure method of deactivating equipment during essential maintenance and routine testing procedures and also offers protection against tampering.

Key features include an external trigger option, programmable internal buzzer for activation and clear operation LED indication.

Available in red and white options, the auxiliary relay isolate switch can be surface or recess mounted, and requires a permanent 24v dc supply.

For further information, contact ESP on 01527 515150, email info@espuk.com or visit www.espuk.com.