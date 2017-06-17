Aspen Pumps Limited acquires JAVAC UK

Aspen Pumps Limited, the global leader in condensate pumps, has acquired JAVAC UK, one of the UK’s leading air conditioning and refrigeration (ACR) tool specialists.

Founded in 1973 by the Davies family, JAVAC UK has grown from a niche supplier of refrigeration and vacuum equipment to a leading force within the UK ACR industry.

Adrian Thompson, CEO of Aspen Pumps said: “We are delighted to announce that we have formed a closer relationship with JAVAC UK. “It’s a natural fit for both businesses; we share the same core values. Steve and Scott Davies have done an excellent job in making JAVAC the UK’s number one.”

JAVAC UK Managing Director Steve Davies and Sales Director Scott Davies are both committed to remain with the business going forwards. Steve Davies said: “This is a great opportunity for JAVAC UK and Aspen to form an unbeatable partnership within the refrigeration and air-conditioning industry. We are all excited at the prospect and our business can now only develop and grow.”

JAVAC UK is Aspen Pumps’ second investment within two months, following on from the acquisition of Salina SAS (France) in May 2017.

JAVAC Pty Ltd, the Australia based business is not part of this transition and remains a separate company under private ownership.