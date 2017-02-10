Arthur McKay retains FM contract for Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service

Following a retendering exercise carried out under EU tendering procedures, Arthur McKay Ltd, the building support services company, has been awarded a four-year FM contract with a two-year option to extend, by the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).

As the incumbent FM provider, Arthur McKay has delivered significant cost and energy savings, together with improvements in service delivery.

The contract includes electrical, mechanical, refrigeration and fabric planned and reactive maintenance, 24/7 helpdesk and emergency service, projects and small works, cleaning, security, landscaping and grounds maintenance and energy management. The new contract will commence on the 1 April 2017. As well as delivering further cash releasing savings to both the SCTS and COPFS the contract will commit payment to the Scottish Living Wage for all individuals working on the contract

David Currie, Director of Property and Services at SCTS commented: “Throughout the current contract the Arthur McKay team have provided consistent levels of service delivery, and this integrity and reliability, coupled with their customer focus and continuous improvement, forms the cornerstone of our well-developed and continuing partnership.”

Michael Floyd, Managing Director of Facilities Management at Arthur McKay commented: “I am delighted that Arthur McKay has been awarded the new contract by the SCTS and COPFS. We have an excellent relationship with the SCTS and COPFS teams and have worked together to deliver significant cost and efficiency savings, together with improvements in service and customer satisfaction. Also, with Arthur McKay recently becoming a Servest group company, I can only see this relationship and savings grow further in the future.”

