Armstrong fluid technology at EMEX 2018 – Stand F5

Armstrong Fluid Technology will be promoting its Energy Upgrade Programme and Design Envelope HVAC technology at EMEX.

Armstrong Fluid Technology’s Energy Upgrade Programme applies a proven methodology to guide and inform the process of optimising your site’s energy efficiency performance. We work with customers to enable them to replace ageing pumps, with expert advice every step of the way – from free site survey and detailed plan, to hassle-free installation, disposal of old pumps, and ongoing support after installation.

HVAC pumps are major consumers of energy, so an upgrade from fixed speed models to latest generation variable speed pumps. Armstrong’s Design Envelope (DE) HVAC components achieve outstanding cost-reductions and environmental improvements of up to 75%. With the added intelligence of Armstrong’s Pump Manager Active Performance Management software to monitor the system, drift from commissioned status is controlled so energy savings are maintained for the long-term.

By starting with the pumps first, savings start to be made from day 1 and at the same real-time data collected allowing for further analysis to inform other potential equipment upgrades.

David Roper and Tunji Asiwaju will be speaking at EMEX about the technologies employed and demonstrating the savings Armstrong DE Pumps are making at the National Grid facility in Birmingham or join us on Stand F5 to find out more.