Argus Fire defies Brexit with record orders

Fire protection and detection specialist Argus Fire has recorded its best-ever start to a year, despite the uncertainty surrounding Brexit.

The Stourbridge-based company has secured more than £5m worth of orders from major UK-wide organisations in one month and joined a list of the 50 fastest growing businesses in the Black Country, as compiled by global accountancy firm BDO.

A booming order book has been accompanied by an increase in staff to 110 and a projected turnover in excess of £20m for its latest financial year.

The new orders for the design, commissioning and installation of sprinkler systems have come from major hospitals in the Midlands and London, several office developments and in the form of repeat business from a leading Midlands motor manufacturer.

Argus Fire’s growth follows the completion of major fire prevention systems for the new EnviRecover energy to waste plant near Stourport and Wolverhampton’s redeveloped Mander Centre retail complex.

Simon Woodings, Vice Chairman, said: “Defying the current uncertainty, our success is down to developing long-standing relationships with clients and having a highly trained and motivated workforce.”