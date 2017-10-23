Are you up to date with emergency lighting?

Leading organisations and experts are set to gather at LuxLive next month to explore how the problem of poor and absent emergency lighting installations can be tackled.

The Emergency Lighting Summit – which takes place in the Escape Zone at Europe’s biggest lighting event, LuxLive, on Thursday 16 November – comes at a time of heightened concern and awareness of fire safety standards following the loss of an estimated 80 lives at the Grenfell Tower fire in London on 13 June.

Organisations backing the event include BSI, British Approvals for Fire Equipment and the Industry Committee for Emergency Lighting.

Suppliers, specifiers, standards bodies and building owners urgently need to address a culture of complacency in the sector that has developed over recent decades. Risk assessments, a key tool of the standards, are not always conducted, even in major institutions and organisations, and those that are, are not always as thorough as they should be. There is a lack of knowledge about emergency lighting requirements and standards.

All of this, and more, will be addressed in a comprehensive series of presentations on emergency lighting in LuxLive’s Escape Zone, helping facilities managers get up to speed on the latest best practice recommendations, legislation and guidance. Learn about ‘stay put lighting’, find out what the latest changes to the Emergency Lighting Code of Practice mean, understand how best to manage emergency lighting across large estates and get the inside track on emergency testing options.

The Escape Zone is free and open to all, and takes place at lighting event, LuxLive on 15-16 November at ExCeL London. To find out more and to register for your free pass go to www.luxlive.co.uk