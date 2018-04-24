Aquatech Pressmain help The NHS save money at Wythenshawe Hospital

The hospital wished to modernise the existing potable water supply and the control of the heating system. Aquatech Pressmain were asked to recommend equipment solutions that would provide longevity, reliability but most of all energy efficiency.

The existing system included water tanks housed in a water tower which was due for demolition so a new water booster and heating pressurisation unit was required.Once the water usage and pattern of demand was determined, Aquatech Pressmain built and supplied a new five pump water booster set and twin pump pressurisation unit, fitted with Aquatech Pressmain’s own controller and energy efficient, intelligent variable speed pumps which together are able to meet the hospital’s complex and varied needs.

The plant room for the booster set was underground so it was built in situ enabling a smooth transfer from the existing pump set, with no disruption to the hospital’s water supply.

As the new equipment only runs when required there is a saving on electricity as well as the saving on maintaining water tanks which are no longer needed.

