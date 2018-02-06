An action-packed three days for visitors and exhibitors at HVAC & Refrigeration Show

The biennial HVAC & Refrigeration Show enjoyed a successful three days at its new venue, London’s ExCel, from January 23rd to 25th, with more than 3,000 visitors attending.

Visitors were able to explore thousands of products on offer from market-leading companies under one roof, providing an inclusive hub for all refrigeration, air conditioning, ventilation, heating and heat pump requirements.

The show also featured 20 CPD accredited seminars and the new Industry Insight Series, which allowed individuals from across the RACHP sectors to engage with a panel of experts on key topics including well buildings and the future of refrigerated transport.

Visitors were able to show their support for the next generation of engineers at the SkillFRIDGE Competition Zone and attend the annual IOR conference.

First time exhibitor Conex Bänninger’s UK Business Unit Director, Bill Barlow, comments: “The footfall has been great, and we received a number of international enquiries as well as leads from the shipping industry.

“The number of visitors was impressive, but more so the quality of the visitors; they were exactly the kind of people that we were hoping to meet. We met serious buyers which has really made the show stand out from other exhibitions that we’ve attended.”

Managing Director of Business Edge, Mike Creamer, said: “We’ve been busy talking all the time – it’s been great! I’ve not had an opportunity to leave the stand for the whole three days.”

Many exhibitors saw the show as a unique launch pad for new products and brands.

Fujitsu Air Conditioning launched an array of new products over the past year. Product Marketing Coordinator, Kelly Bullivant, said: “The show has been really good. We had one of our distributors on the stand next to us, so we had a unique opportunity to feed off each other. We’ve launched so many products in the last year so we’ve had a lot of interest!”

David Cowood, Sales Manager for Pole Star Products, said: “We’ve had a good number of enquiries at the show, so based on this experience we would definitely come back.”

The HVAC & Refrigeration Show will return to London’s ExCel from January 21st to 23rd, 2020.