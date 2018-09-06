AMP Celebrates First Anniversary with Panasonic

This month (September) sees AMP Air Conditioning celebrate its first anniversary following the company’s acquisition by the Panasonic Corporation in September 2017. Since the acquisition, AMP has more than doubled sales of Panasonic’s air conditioning products in the UK and this trend is increasing daily.

Polly McConachie, director of AMP comments “Our success has been driven by our team’s strong customer relationships and this, combined with the quality of products and Panasonic’s high-profile collaborations with technical providers, has delivered record sales. Through continued learning, development and support, we have achieved outstanding results for the overall business. Panasonic’s high-quality energy efficient solutions, global R&D excellence and in-depth technical experience together with AMP’s outstanding distribution skills and dedication to customer service, makes for a winning combination to deliver significant growth. We have also remained fully committed to service standards, as shown through our high levels of customer retention during this period of change.”

AMP and Panasonic have introduced a variety of innovative new sales tools into the market, including an Extended Warranty Scheme and Panasonic Premier Rewards.

AMP has also recently launched its Premier Solutions Partner Scheme to recognise the technical expertise of their customers and strengthen their bond to the Panasonic brand.

Makoto Takahashi, chief executive officer, Panasonic Appliances Air Conditioning Europe (PAPAEU) says: “The acquisition of AMP has seen very positive results over the last 12 months. The aim of the purchase of AMP was to provide outstanding value-added support to organisations benefitting from our heating & cooling technologies, and to continue the successful growth of our air conditioning business across Europe. Furthermore, our customers are also benefitting from the additional resource, expertise and excellent industry knowledge that AMP’s team have bought to Panasonic in the UK, which spans hardware, cloud services and technical support. We are delighted to report that all this is very much on track, in line with our forecasts and we are excited for the future.”

This year (2018) marks Panasonic’s 100th trading year and 60th year in the air conditioning market. As part of these celebrations, AMP will also be holding a series of roadshows and events to introduce several new and innovative products into the UK market. These include Panasonic’s new Hybrid (gas- and electric-powered) VRF and the MF3 VRF system, a full range of R32 splits, datanavi and nanoe X technologies, as well as many other exciting new products that will arrive later in the year.

McConachie concludes: “Although the last year has been challenging at times which is a normal part of acquisitions, being a distributor specialising in Panasonic and having an input into product development is proving beneficial as we can convey the specific requirements of the UK market and tailor the product to meet those demands. We have also found it rewarding to see the development of our strong team spirit and high levels of motivation as we continue to build on AMP’s success. This has driven the company forward and helped us secure new business. We are now looking forward to growing our specifier team and delivering industry-leading technical training to even more customers.”

For more information on AMP Air Conditioning please visit www.ampair.co.uk.