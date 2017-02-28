All top international brands represented at ISH 2017

At the leading world trade fair ISH in Frankfurt am Main from 14th to 18th March 2017, visitors will be able to see and touch market-ready innovations relating to water and energy. More than 2,460 exhibitors, including all the market leaders and technological pioneers from Germany and abroad, will be presenting their innovative technologies and solutions at a fully booked Exhibition Centre, together with the latest trends for sustainable, design-oriented bathrooms and ground-breaking building services technology.

The ISH Water area, which comprises the ‘Bathroom Experience’ and the ‘World of Installation Technology’, is located in Halls 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and in the Forum. Its straplines for 2017 are “Bathrooms for People” and “Technology for People”.

A variety of subjects are covered under these headings, including health, wellness, comfort and convenience, together with issues relating to the conservation of resources and drinking water hygiene. In this area, the exhibitors are presenting their sustainable, design-oriented solutions for the bathroom, which are all about the latest developments in design, as well as about modern, sustainable technologies, adapted to modern requirements. View the top brands here.

ISH Energy, which covers building services and energy engineering, together with renewable energies, air-conditioning and refrigeration and ventilation technology, is located in Halls 8, 9, 10, 11 and in the Galleria.Here, everything will revolve around energy efficiency, comfort and convenience in buildings. The crucial trends are to be found in the field of the efficient technologies of the future and intelligent building services technology.

This will essentially involve consideration of an adequate rapprochement between heating requirements and the provision of renewable electricity. But there will also be consideration of digital heating and the consequent increasing integration of IT in innovative heating technologies – all rolled up together under the heading ‘Energy revolution with a future – We have the solutions’.

This will enable visitors to get to grips with the entire spectrum of innovations in building services and systems technology. View the manufacturers in the field of efficient heating technologies here.