Airflow Developments opens Air Academy training facility

Ventilation solutions manufacturer Airflow Developments has opened a new Air Academy at its head office in High Wycombe. The facility showcases the benefits of effective ventilation systems in both domestic and commercial properties, the pioneering technology behind Airflow’s product portfolio and it will help to educate and train attendees on best practice installation methods.



After significant investment and with the official opening on 9th January 2017, the Air Academy demonstrates Airflow’s commitment to education and training. The facility benefits from fully operational ventilation with heat recovery installations to show the importance of specifying the correct system when it comes to improving indoor air quality.

In addition, the latest DUPLEXVENT commercial Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery units, which are regulated by advanced sensor technology demonstrate the difference in air quality outside the building – with a controlled environment inside.

Real time indicators of environmental elements such as temperature, humidity, CO2 and Nitrogen Oxide highlight how both personal wellbeing and workplace productivity can be improved with better indoor air and the solutions available to achieve it.

Alan Siggins, Managing Director at Airflow Developments, said: “We are proud to open the doors to our new comprehensive and market leading Air Academy. We have made a significant investment to create a facility that not only champions the importance of ventilation for health and wellbeing; but one that helps us to provide first class training and education on how to comply with legislation and best practice procedures when it comes specification and installation.”

The facility will also display the latest in cooling technology, which can be applied to ventilation systems with heat recovery as well as how to obtain and convert free energy from the earth into warm air.

This focus on energy efficiency is exemplified not only through the range of Airflow solutions on display, but by using methods such as solar PV panels and ground-source heat pumps within the building design, to create a showroom and conference facility which utilises groundbreaking technology with minimal environmental impact.

www.airflow.com