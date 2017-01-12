Air Conditioning Product Of The Year Announced

Rittal’s Blue e+ range of cooling units have achieved another milestone by winning the 2016 Cooling Award of the RAC Magazine (Refrigeration and Air Conditioning), beating stiff competition from across the industry.

The cooling unit won “Air Conditioning Product of the year – System or Standalone” for its exceptionally low environmental impact. Blue e+ has won a legion of industry admirers since its launch last year for the exceptional 75% energy savings that it can achieve over industry norms.

Steffen Wagner, Rittal’s Director Product Management Climate Control and Jörg Knetsch, Blue e+ Product Manager first flew to London to present to a panel of judges in July. They were then on hand to accept the award on behalf of the Rittal team.

It is the second award for the pioneering Blue e+ climate control unit. In 2015, it was awarded the prestigious German Industry’s Innovation Award for “Best Product”, having impressed a judging panel drawn from “Produktion” magazine and the Staufen AG management consultancy.

Further information at www.rittal.co.uk and www.friedhelm-loh-group.com.