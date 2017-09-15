AEI Cables provides vital link for offshore wind project

Specialist supplier AEI Cables has completed the supply of specialist fire performance products for control and instrumentation at the £1.5billion Galloper Wind Farm Project off the Suffolk coast.

The products were supplied to ensure protection against flame propagation, smoke and acid gas emissions for 56 wind turbines in a challenging environment.

Working with main contractor Petrofac, the AEI Cables’ products meet the requirements of BS 6883 and BS 7917 for fire performance, providing power for lighting and important equipment once the wind farm is operational next year.

The project, a joint partnership between innogy SE, UK Green Investment Bank (GIB), Siemens Financial Services and Macquarie Capital, is progressing towards completion next March when operation of the farm will start 16 miles off the coast.

Working with main contractor Petrofac is providing topside and jacket foundation designs, fabrication, transport and installation of the offshore substation and offshore logistics to support hook up and commissioning.

Stuart Dover, Commercial Manager at AEI Cables, said: “Working with the project partners, we were able to design cables specifically for these needs in this environment. This has been a particularly successful project and has progressed well, with everyone working closely to meet the project goals.”

The Galloper Wind Farm project is generating positive economic benefits for businesses and will create around 700 jobs during construction and 800 UK jobs during its 25-year operational and maintenance phase.

AEI Cables has a history of product development for the demanding environment of oil and gas platforms and has previously supplied cables to the re-developed Piper Alpha platform and to the BP Clair platform.

All AEI Cables’ products are supplied with approvals from independent bodies including BASEC and LPCB covering design, manufacture and supply.