Advanced Residential Comfort Control

In today’s modern world where style is paramount, energy efficiency is vital and there is real demand for networked systems, Titan Products’ residential controls will cater for your every need and offer a complete solution for any residential development.

The RDU-Touch is the latest generation of high end comfort control user interfaces offering high quality finishes along with an attractive and intuitive touch screen interface. Control modes can easily be altered at a touch of the screen while the occupant can effortlessly adjust the temperature set point and fan speeds within each room.

Energy efficient room control is performed via the FCU-503 controller which holds all the control logic, effortlessly controlling both the underfloor and fan coil systems from one controller. The FCU-503 controllers are supplied complete with BACnet MS/TP communications as standard, allowing for seamless integration onto building management or audio/visual systems.

The TP-NM-R/2000 NetMaster Router also caters for remote access when used in conjunction with the FCU-503 controllers and RDU app. Downloadable via Apple and Google stores, the app allows the user to select their control zone and alter control settings from inside or outside of the property and setup flexible time schedules.