Actionair earns NHS preferred supplier status

Fire safety equipment manufacturer, Actionair, has secured prestigious preferred supplier status for the NHS procurement framework ProCure22 (P22), which was created to help NHS Trusts and other social care providers achieve value for money and efficient delivery of new build, refurbishment and maintenance projects.

Fire safety is a high priority for all NHS estates managers and there is now even greater scrutiny of fire risk strategies following the Grenfell Tower tragedy and the subsequent public inquiry. As a result, strict guidelines have been applied to the sourcing, installation, commissioning and ongoing maintenance of smoke and fire dampers in hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

Actionair’s full range of smoke and fire dampers and associated control packages have passed the rigorous selection process to become part of the P22 programme. The brand, which is part of Swegon Air Management, has been manufacturing fire and smoke dampers in the UK for more than 40 years. It has recently updated its widely used Actionpac control system and works directly with consulting engineers and contractors to provide specific fire and smoke control design expertise.

“We had to prove that we could meet a wide range of criteria to achieve preferred supplier status,” said Dave Harding, Actionair National Sales Manager (North).

“The NHS are looking for suppliers with a solid technical pedigree who can provide added value to projects as well as supporting their products with in-depth specialist knowledge and design expertise.”

Actionair was selected because of its market leading position and robust product testing regime backed up by high levels of customer support. It has in-depth knowledge of the healthcare market through good understanding of the building regulations and Healthcare Technical Memoranda (HTM) standards that dictate the design of healthcare building services.

It also offers NHS Trusts a two-year extended warranty period on all of its damper products along with preventative maintenance packages, which involve annual or six monthly ‘health checks’ to ensure systems are continuing to work properly and in line with the design intent.

The company operates its own testing and Research & Development facility at its factory in Whitstable, Kent and all products are continuously cycle tested to ensure quality and longevity. It is ISO 9001 and 14001 accredited and its manufacturing process is periodically spot checked by the accrediting body BRE Global to ensure products are being manufactured as tested.

www.actionair.co.uk

01227 276100