ABP appoints Britcon for £2.1m project at Kings Lynn

Associated British Ports (ABP) has appointed building and civil engineering company Britcon to build a new £2.1m ‘bulk store’ at its busy port in King’s Lynn.

The contract includes the delivery of an 85m by 40m, steel-framed, reinforced concrete building to store dry bulk in four separate bays.

The project, due to complete this May, incorporates environmental measures, including rain water recycling, motion sensors on LED lighting and solar panels and ground heat exchangers. Over its lifespan the new building will deliver an estimated carbon saving of 3,725 tonnes.

ABP is the UK’s leading ports operator with a network of 21 ports across the UK. In 2015 ABP handled 92 million tonnes of cargo, support 84,000 jobs and contributes £5.6 billion to the UK economy every year.

The 97-acre Port of King’s Lynn handles around 500,000 tonnes of goods each year comprising dry bulks, forest products, steel and other metals.

The contract follows Britcon’s successful bid as main contractor to build a £5m Marine Control Tower for ABP in Grimsby.

John Whitmore, Director at Britcon said, “ABP remains one of our largest clients for which we have become a reliable partner in supporting major build projects across its ports.”