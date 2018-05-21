A certified step towards sustainability

According to the EU, buildings are responsible for 40 per cent of all energy consumption in member states. Ventilation is one important contributing factor and in any building, whether it be a school, a commercial property or a private house, the ventilation system constitutes approximately 30 per cent of the total energy consumption.

Ventilation requires energy to work but poorly functioning systems often lead to unnecessarily high consumption. Duct systems that have not been assembled in a correct manner or components that do not fit are reoccurring problems that result in air leakage and high costs. The obvious way to minimise wasteful consumption is to develop air-tight ventilation systems. This is a priority for ventilation manufacturer Lindab.

The highest standard of airtightness

For several years, Lindab Safe and Lindab Safe Click, have been the circular duct systems of choice on the market. Both systems meet the highest standard of airtightness or what we refer to as class D. The airtightness classification stretches from A to D where every step represents airtightness that is three times better than the former.

However, to raise the standards in the industry and as part of their ’Good Thinking’ philosophy, Lindab want to do more.

Certification – a push for the entire ventilation industry

The market-leading circular duct systems Lindab Safe and Lindab Safe Click have been certified for strength and leakage according to the toughest tightness class D by Eurovent.

Lindab is the first company in Europe to receive such a certificate for a duct system from the renowned organisation.

”We are delighted by the news. The certification is an acknowledgement of Lindab as a leading provider of modern indoor climate solutions, but also a milestone that will hopefully raise the overall standard of production in the ventilation industry”, says Torbjörn Bruzelius, Strategic Product Manager for Lindab Group.

The certification is a reminder that high-standard ventilation solutions are a necessity in our efforts to reduce energy consumption and minimise strain on the environment.

Why Lindab Safe is the tightest and best duct systems on the market

Durable gaskets

Lindab Safe was invented 1975 and uses a gasket made from homogeneous and durable EPDM rubber. The rubber is fixed without tension, this means that the aging of the rubber is much slower and the gasket has good ability to maintain its sealing function after many years in operation. Tests have been conducted on Safe ducting systems after 25 years in operation which have shown no deterioration in airtightness. Lindab Safe also has two rubber seals for double security, these are secured with a steel band to the fitting to ensure alignment and an airtight seal.

‘Pressure-proof’

Lindab Safe withstands positive pressure up to 3,000Pa and negative pressure down to 5,000Pa within the same tightness class, (subject to pre-notification of desired working pressure). When it comes to these high negative pressures, it is important to be confident that the duct will not collapse. Lindab can provide solutions tested for all sizes from 63mm up to 1,600mm which can withstand negative pressure down to -5,000Pa. Ducts can be further supported with external flanges.

Temperature resistant

The EPDM rubber withstands +100°C continuous heat and +120°C intermittent heat.

If higher temperature resistance is needed Lindab can offer a special silicone rubber which withstands +150°C continuous heat and +200°C intermittent heat.

Details of temperature resistance can be provided for many products and materials from Lindab.

Bigger gaskets for bigger ducts

Most European standards allow a greater tolerance range between the duct and matching fittings as the diameter increases. In order to achieve maximum sealing for all dimensions Lindab use successively bigger gasket lips as duct dimensions increase. This is one reason why they can guarantee the same tightness class D in all dimensions

Unique products

Lindab have a unique solution for their pressed T-pieces which gives a neater engineered appearance and lower pressure drops. No spot welding is used in production which reduces potential leak and failure points. Female fittings have rolled edges, a feature which makes fittings more rigid, of tighter tolerance and easier to install and also maintains tightness across the system.

Tightness across technical products

It is important to know that Lindab also ensure that more technical products like silencers, dampers and measuring units are air tight. Some items are recommended only for tightness class C but most items are in tightness class D. Most competitors cannot match these tightness classes.