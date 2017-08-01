A brace of double wins at the 2017 CSA Awards

Launched three years ago, the Commissioning Specialists’ Association (CSA) Awards recognise and reward companies and individuals who go the extra mile and encourage more businesses to fulfil their true potential.

This year, two companies in particular excelled, with each collecting two trophies during the gala awards ceremony.

End Systems Ltd won both the Student of the Year and the Engineer of the Year awards, through Adam Harris and Nicholas Boardman respectively.

Since its launch 41 years ago, the company has gained a high level of respect across the commissioning arena and today offers its services leading construction companies, such as Balfour Beatty, Laing O’Rourke, BAM and Interserve.

Brian Townsend, Managing Director of End Systems, said: “We were delighted to again be involved in the 2017 CSA Awards, but particularly so this year because we had two excellent category winners in Adam Harris and Nick Boardman.

He continued, “Adam and Nick both joined End Systems as young trainees directly from school with good GCSEs. Over the years our young protégés have won many awards through both the CSA and the HVCA, and also the local Colleges, so as MD I feel very proud indeed of their excellent achievements.”

The awards for Project of the Year and Investment in Training were won by Banyard Consultants, the M&E design consultancy and provider of commissioning services with some 30 years’ standing.

Banyard led the commissioning management for Interserve Engineering Services on the Christie NHS Foundation Trust ‘Proton Beam Therapy Centre’ project, becoming influential in the success of the overall project. It is one of only two facilities in the UK, and this innovative form of radiotherapy will enable the NHS to treat patients with some of the most complex forms of cancer.

In support of its winning entry, the client testimonial said: “Banyard’s have exceeded expectations, demonstrating an exceptional ability to understand the interaction between the building’s systems and associated integration. They have a total understanding of the contractor’s and client’s needs and the complexity of working in this challenging environment”.

Nick Till, Managing Director of Banyard Consultants said: “We’re ambitious in our mission to make sure all buildings work as they should, and ever since we founded the company in 1987 we’ve been committed to questioning, investigating and challenging our clients and staff to look beyond the immediate requirements of each project. Winning the Project of the Year award is testament to that ethos and ongoing commitment.”

He added: “Our people are some of the most innovative, experienced specialists in the industry. As such, it is especially pleasing to also take home the Investment in Training award.”

This year’s CSA Awards Dinner was again held at the Copthorne Effingham Park Hotel, near Gatwick Airport.