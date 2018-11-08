30 Gresham Street is transformed into high spec office space using Wieland’s Metalynx2 structured wiring system

Wieland Electric’s Metalynx2 has played an important role in the refurbishment of the high specification, design-led office space at 30 Gresham Street, in the City of London, helping it meet the needs of today’s workplaces.

Situated on the south side of Gresham Street and opposite The Guildhall, the 386,000 sq. ft. commercial facility will provide a well-connected home for the modern, discerning occupier that values sustainability, good design and the wellbeing of its workforce. 30 Gresham Street is located in the heart of the city, making it ideal for transport links via Bank, Moorgate, Cannon Street and Liverpool Street stations.

The building has been refurbished to Grade A specification with the project involving a full strip out and fit out of the existing floors including an atrium staircase from levels 4 to 8. Wieland’s Metalynx2 was selected for use in conjunction with lighting controls with Wieland also supplying all the secondary cabling to the luminaires via GST. The versatility of the Wieland Metalynx2 system has allowed the installers to maximise productivity time on-site and ensure that tight deadlines were met. Workplaces haven’t just become more flexible they have also become more dynamic, changing in terms of layout and purpose on a more regular basis than used to be the case and another benefit of Metalynx2 is that future changes or configurations can easily and quickly be achieved.

The Metalynx2 system offers a variety of benefits and is ideal for power distribution, lighting control (including DALI and KNX) and fan coil units, with the added bonus of the ability to customise Metalynx2 components for special projects. The system can be used in compact designs for easy installation through fire barriers and stud work walls and comes to site pre-wired and pre-tested, cutting down on man hours and waste. Metalynx2 has the added benefit of future proofing and it can also be used for underfloor applications.

With structured wiring now firmly established as the standard for fast-track projects and demand for high spec, premium office space remaining high across London, Metalynx2 represents a smarter, more environmentally sound generation that will help deliver even greater savings on costs and installation time.

