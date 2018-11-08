Water, Heat, Climate Control – ISH provides the framework for the elements

Innovative products and systems for one. Specific information, further professional development and networking opportunities for another. Every two years, ISH concentrates the major factors for success at the leading international trade fair for water, heating and air-conditioning. A particular feature is, once again in 2019, the multi-layered complementary programme. Industry experts with widely differing backgrounds and experiences can deepen their knowledge of specific practical topics and make contact with other professionals. The content of the ISH complementary programme aims to cover both current challenges and pioneering developments in the sector.

A new system is now available to help the trade visitors find their way around. Accordingly, the range of products and services is divided into three over-arching categories. Visitors will be able to intuitively use both these and individual items on the programme to orientate themselves at the trade fair. Particularly appealing is the fact that the ISH complementary programme picks up on trends, such as developments in the sector, in a practical way and positively fosters the interaction of the experts amongst themselves. “We want to whet people’s appetites, tempt them with specific topics. The insights to be gained in the ISH complementary programme make it easier for members of the trade to get to grips with the huge range of products and services in a targeted way,” reports Stefan Seitz, Director of Brand Management, ISH. “That saves an enormous amount of time.”

The Selection @ ISH section covers, for instance, the Trend Forum ‘Pop up my Bathroom’, the renowned ‘Design Plus’ competition – which rewards selected products and technical solutions – together with a number of guided tours of the trade fair. These are all approaches, therefore, that provide a condensed overview for the trade visitors.

Skills@ISH covers a whole series of lecture forums and further development opportunities at the trade fair. These include the ISH Technology and Energy Forum, the Building and Real-Estate Forum – which will, for the first time be extended to include the BIM@ISH Forum as well – together with the Air-conditioning and Refrigeration forum and the Stove Forum.

Career@ISH is devoted to fostering young talent in the sectors represented at this leading world trade fair. Young Competence, for example, has become a rendezvous for Trainees@ISH (SHK-Azubis@ ISH), Safety at Work seminars provide tips and hints on personal protection and, for the first time, Campus@ISH gives universities a platform on which to present themselves and their work at ISH. In addition, start-ups get their own zone at ISH and company founders present their business ideas and product innovations. It is an area full of Skills@ISH offers a broad range of practical professional development opportunities in the ISH complementary programme. Young Competence –the Career@ISH section is one of the key items on the programme and exists to foster new blood in the sanitary, heating and air-conditioning industry. Page 3 ISH Weltleitmesse für Wasser, Wärme, Klima Frankfurt am Main, 11. bis 15. März 2019 opportunities for entrepreneurs and the sanitation, heating and airconditioning industry to meet one another and share stimulating ideas. The full complementary programme at a glance can be found at:

www.ish.messefrankfurt.com/events