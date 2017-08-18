Titan Products Release New Modern Room Housing

Titan Products are pleased to announce that, with immediate effect, all surface mounted room sensors will be supplied within new modernised room enclosures. Titan Products are confident that this update will provide a more attractive appearance while remaining at a size that will not draw attention, due to its non-reflective, discrete finish.

Iain Twiss, Sales and Business Development Director, commented, “With a cleaner more elegant design, the new room sensor enclosure will fit seamlessly into any environment”.

While the design of the enclosure has been updated, the products remain the same. Titan Products’ impressive in-house expertise in electronic product design, software development and system communications ensures all software and product development is maintained at an extremely high standard.

The new enclosures are available in a range of colours and cover a range of products including both wired and wireless temperature, humidity, CO2 and light level sensors. The prices of the products remain unchanged and Titan Products are still offering branding opportunities on the new room housing.

About Titan Products:

Formed in 1987 Titan Products have firmly established themselves as a true market leader in the UK HVAC controls sector. Operating to BS EN ISO9001:2000 standards, Titan Products have developed a reputation for providing high levels of quality in both their products and the services they offer. All of Titan’s product design, PCB design, electronic production, testing and calibration is carried out on site in Stockport. Titan’s extensive product range includes environmental sensors, temperature control, BACnet control, natural ventilation products, input/output modules, alarm management, light and occupancy products and bespoke user interfaces.

Contact details:

Niccola Seddon

t: 0161 406 6480

niccola@titanproducts.com

www.titanproducts.com