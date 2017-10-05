2018 Pump Industry Awards – call for nominations

The BPMA (British Pump Manufacturers Association) has launched its 2018 Pump Industry Awards, aiming to champion excellence in this important sector. Nominations are now invited for the eight awards categories:

Technical Innovation, Products (Sponsored by Process Industry Informer)

Technical Innovation, Projects (Sponsored by Wilo)

Environmental Contribution of the Year (Sponsored by SPP Pumps)

Manufacturer of the Year (Sponsored by Siemens)

Distributor of the Year (Sponsored by WEG)

Supplier of the Year (Sponsored by Tomlinson Hall)

Engineer of the Year (Sponsored by World Pumps)

Lifetime Achievement Award (Sponsored by BPMA)

To make a nomination, visit http://pumpindustryawards.com.

The Awards Dinner and Presentation Ceremony will be on Thursday, 22nd March 2018, at the Heythrop Park Country Resort in Oxfordshire.

Peter Reynolds, BPMA President, said: “The competitive nature of the pump industry, and the constant search for greater operational performance and improved efficiencies across its myriad customer base, requires that all those operating within this important sector be at the top of their game. This awards programme allows the pump industry to come together in recognition of that drive for engineering excellence.”

Entries are sought for any company, product, application or individual within the pump industry that is worthy of recognition. Nominations and entries are not restricted to BPMA membership, and you can put forward entries for yourself and your own company, or you can nominate others that you know of or work with.

Online entry forms are available for completion until 5pm on Monday, 15th January 2018.