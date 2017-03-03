2017 BCIA Awards finalists announced

The BCIA (Building Controls Industry Association) has received a record number of entries for the 2017 BCIA Awards, showing an increased standard of excellence across the entire industry.
Malcolm Anson, President of the BCIA comments: “There were so many remarkable entries to judge this year, showing our industry continues to go from strength to strength. I would urge everyone to join us at this year’s awards ceremony to celebrate the best of the best in the building controls industry.”
The finalists are:
Independent Building Controls & BEMS Installer of the Year
Sponsored by CentraLine by Honeywell
Associated Technology Services
AES Control Systems
Chartwell Controls
Comfort Controls
Eton Associates
Global Associates
Best Service & Maintenance Provider
Sponsored by Western Automation
AIS BMS
BG Energy Solutions
Building Management Solutions Integrators (BMSI)
Comfort Controls
Kendra Energy Solutions
SSE Enterprise Energy Solutions
Technical Innovation of the Year – Projects
Sponsored by Johnson Controls
Sheffield Hallam University – Comfort Controls
The City of Glasgow College – Enterprise Controls
Cavendish Close Junior School – Integrated BMS
The City of Edinburgh Council – SSE Enterprise Energy Solutions
Technical Innovation of the Year – Products
Sponsored by Modern Building Services
New Butterfly Valves and PR actuators – Belimo Automation UK
Aspect – Cylon Controls
CentraLine by Honeywell ROOMUP App
BI Metrics – Priva UK
Desigo CC – Siemens Building Technologies
ECLYPSE Connected Terminal Unit Controller – Distech Controls
Energy Management Award
Sponsored by Priva
QinetiQ-Blended PPM, Support and Energy Engineering Contract – BMSI
Financial Times building – Chartwell Energy Solutions
The Sainsbury Laboratory, Cambridge – Chartwell Energy Solutions
Vue Cinemas – BG Energy Solutions
Contribution to Training Award
Sponsored by Siemens Building Technologies
Eton Associates
One Sightsolutions
The Sontay Academy
Engineer of the Year
Sponsored by Trend Control Systems
Stephen Astwood – Johnson Controls
Rafal Kapela – Chartwell Controls
Bradley Mackfall – InTandem Systems
Paul Mitchell – Kendra Energy Solutions
Albert Ndongala – BMSI
Darren Willis – Comfort Controls
Young Engineer of the Year
Sponsored by BCIA
George Belfield – InTandem Systems
Laurence Olney – BMSI
Leo Pesci – Kendra Energy Solutions
James Rees – System Five
The winners will be announced at an awards dinner on Thursday, 11th May 2017 at the Hilton Metropole in Birmingham.