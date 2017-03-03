2017 BCIA Awards finalists announced

The BCIA (Building Controls Industry Association) has received a record number of entries for the 2017 BCIA Awards, showing an increased standard of excellence across the entire industry.

Malcolm Anson, President of the BCIA comments: “There were so many remarkable entries to judge this year, showing our industry continues to go from strength to strength. I would urge everyone to join us at this year’s awards ceremony to celebrate the best of the best in the building controls industry.”

The finalists are:

Independent Building Controls & BEMS Installer of the Year

Sponsored by CentraLine by Honeywell

Associated Technology Services

AES Control Systems

Chartwell Controls

Comfort Controls

Eton Associates

Global Associates

Best Service & Maintenance Provider

Sponsored by Western Automation

AIS BMS

BG Energy Solutions

Building Management Solutions Integrators (BMSI)

Comfort Controls

Kendra Energy Solutions

SSE Enterprise Energy Solutions

Technical Innovation of the Year – Projects

Sponsored by Johnson Controls

Sheffield Hallam University – Comfort Controls

The City of Glasgow College – Enterprise Controls

Cavendish Close Junior School – Integrated BMS

The City of Edinburgh Council – SSE Enterprise Energy Solutions

Technical Innovation of the Year – Products

Sponsored by Modern Building Services

New Butterfly Valves and PR actuators – Belimo Automation UK

Aspect – Cylon Controls

CentraLine by Honeywell ROOMUP App

BI Metrics – Priva UK

Desigo CC – Siemens Building Technologies

ECLYPSE Connected Terminal Unit Controller – Distech Controls

Energy Management Award

Sponsored by Priva

QinetiQ-Blended PPM, Support and Energy Engineering Contract – BMSI

Financial Times building – Chartwell Energy Solutions

The Sainsbury Laboratory, Cambridge – Chartwell Energy Solutions

Vue Cinemas – BG Energy Solutions

Contribution to Training Award

Sponsored by Siemens Building Technologies

Eton Associates

One Sightsolutions

The Sontay Academy

Engineer of the Year

Sponsored by Trend Control Systems

Stephen Astwood – Johnson Controls

Rafal Kapela – Chartwell Controls

Bradley Mackfall – InTandem Systems

Paul Mitchell – Kendra Energy Solutions

Albert Ndongala – BMSI

Darren Willis – Comfort Controls

Young Engineer of the Year

Sponsored by BCIA

George Belfield – InTandem Systems

Laurence Olney – BMSI

Leo Pesci – Kendra Energy Solutions

James Rees – System Five

The winners will be announced at an awards dinner on Thursday, 11th May 2017 at the Hilton Metropole in Birmingham.